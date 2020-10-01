NORFOLK - The sign up period for new irrigated acres in some portions of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District has opened and will be open till October 31st.
Assistant Manager Brian Bruckner says there’s a process that goes into determining the eligibility map for new irrigated acres.
"The district has invested in some aerial electromagnetic hydro-geologic data. They utilize that data along with some other pieces of information and developed this eligibility map. That is the basis for determining the eligibility areas in our district."
Bruckner says the board revisits the map annually and decided to not change the eligible areas this year.
He says after the sign up period is over, they’ll score and rank the applications and have recommendations to the board no later than the end of the year.
To fill out the application, visit LENRD.Org.