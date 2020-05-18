NORFOLK - A new insect has caused quite the stir on social media recently.
Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, and Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says you may have heard them called murder hornets, but the actual name of the insect is Asian Giant Hornet.
Ohnesorg says these hornets form nests and are aggressive in defending it.
"They are the largest species of hornets in the world. Adults can be between two and three inches in length. When considering whether or not you think you have seen one of these hornets, please remember these Hornets have only been detected and Washington state, British Columbia and Canada."
Ohnesorg says you shouldn’t see these insects in Nebraska for some time if at all, but bee keepers should beware.
He says a Cicada-Killer Wasp does have some similarities in the appearance. If you think you’ve seen an Asian Giant Hornet send a picture to your local extension office.