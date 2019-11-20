NORFOLK - A new housing development is one step closer to reality after a vote by the Norfolk Planning Commission.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners discussed the Arbor View Redevelopment Plan, which is located to the east and northeast of East Bluff Avenue on the west side of the North Fork of the Elkhorn River.
Steven Ramaekers spoke on behalf of the project and said he looks at the development as a completion and extension of the Nor-Park Subdivision.
"Our committed statement in the plan is to build only workforce housing on these lots. We're going to extend infrastructure, complete infrastructure, redesign the lot size, and re-plat the entire project expecting to build that out over three years."
Some commissioners expressed concern with the project using tax increment financing, or TIF, but liked the idea of that area of town being “complete.”
Ultimately the commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the development plan.