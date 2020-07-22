NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended final plans for new housing.
During Tuesday’s meeting the commissioners discussed the final planned development of the Legacy Bend subdivision in eastern Norfolk.
City Planner Val Grimes said it compares to the preliminary planned development already approved.
"The plan really hasn't changed. They are still asking for the 15-foot front and rear yard setback reliefs, and the reliefs for the off-street parking for the clubhouse."
The development is set to have about 65 single-family homes and several apartment buildings, with large green spaces and sidewalks.
The commissioners unanimously recommended the final planned development as well as the final plats of Legacy Bend fourth and fifth additions.