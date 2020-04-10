Nebraska Supreme Court

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has ordered a new hearing in a dispute over who should pay the lawyer who represented landowners against the developer of the Keystone XL pipeline when the company was trying to gain access to their land.

The landowners along the old proposed route have argued that TC Energy, formerly TransCanada, should pay their attorneys’ legal fees.

Company officials had tried to invoke eminent domain so they could run the pipeline through the property of 40 Nebraska landowners who objected to the project on their land.

TC Energy later dropped its eminent domain cases.

Tags

In other news

New hearing ordered over lawyer fees in Keystone XL case

New hearing ordered over lawyer fees in Keystone XL case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has ordered a new hearing in a dispute over who should pay the lawyer who represented landowners against the developer of the Keystone XL pipeline when the company was trying to gain access to their land.

Drugs being experimented for COVID-19 treatment

Drugs being experimented for COVID-19 treatment

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry recently had a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin regarding the coronavirus.