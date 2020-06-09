NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools has added a new potential graduation ceremony option for later this summer.
During the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said there will now be four graduation options for July 26th.
Thompson said they are considering a full traditional graduation in the Senior High gym, multiple smaller ceremonies throughout the day, a virtual ceremony with no on-site participants, and now a full ceremony at Skyview Lake.
She said there would be appropriate safety precautions and social distancing measures in place.
"The City of Norfolk has tentatively reserved the stage area for us; however, we still need to create a detailed plan for the city and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department's approval. Masks have been ordered for our graduates who would be seated in chairs six feet apart. Families would bring their own chairs and be expected to sit in groups six feet apart from others on the grassy hill."
Thompson said if the Skyview Lake option is chosen, it will be dependent upon the weather, with one of the other options designated as a back-up.
A final determination will be made at the July 13th board meeting.