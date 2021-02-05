LINCOLN - The number of coronavirus vaccines Nebraska gets will soon increase and the amount of places you can go to get vaccinated will be growing.
During a press conference at the Capitol Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts said the state has been getting more vaccines from Moderna and expect to get more from Pfizer later this Month.
Ricketts said Johnson and Johnson has submitted an emergency use authorization to the FDA for its vaccine, so if approved Nebraska could get vaccines from them soon.
Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Angie Ling said the federal retail pharmacy program is set to start in Nebraska this week.
"The pharmacies for Nebraska participating in this program in its early stages will be select Walmart pharmacies and locally owned pharmacies that fall under distributors of AmerisourceBergen drug company and Cardinal Health organizations. We will keep you informed of what pharmacies are participating as our federal partners inform us at the state."
Ling also said they’re encouraging those vaccinated to make sure they get both doses of the vaccine as around 6,000 people in the state who can get the second dose have yet to do so.