NORFOLK - A Norfolk Planning Commission member has announced he is running for city council.
Frank Arens tells News Talk WJAG he filed Friday for the Ward 2 seat currently held by Jim Lange, who is not seeking reelection after serving 20 years on the council.
Arens, who has served on the planning commission for four years says his experience with that gives him a good understanding of the city's foundation and direction.
“Working on the planning commission has given me a great view of the inner workings of the City of Norfolk. It is a time of positive growth, however much of it is in its early stages and I would like the opportunity to help move the city along this path."
Ward 1 councilman Dick Pfeil is not seeking reelection as well. Christopher Moore has filed to run for Pfeil’s seat.
Both incumbents Gary Jackson and Thad Murren have filed for reelection in Ward 3 and 4 respectively.
The deadline for non-incumbents is March 2.