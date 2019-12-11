NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services has launched new software for its patients and providers.
Chief Information Officer Brian Sterud says the new electronic medical records system “Epic,” enables Faith Regional to enhance the patient experience.
"For a nurse or a physician to be able to access everything that occurred with that patient - maybe they visited our clinic for a particular issue and they maybe ended up in the ER at some point, and when they're in the ER our ER staff can access anything that happened in the clinic. In the past they would've had access to that, but it was a more difficult process."
Sterud says in addition to providers, patients will also have easier, more convenient access to health record information through the One Chart Patient Portal.
Kelly Driscoll, President and CEO says patients will have real time access to their health information, fewer registrations and simplified billing.