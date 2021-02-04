MADISON - The Madison County Commissioners like the idea of implementing an Integrated Public Alert Warning System also known as IPAW that can be used to inform the public about major emergencies.
Region 11 Emergency Manager Bobbie Risor introduced the commissioners to the warning system at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Risor said some warnings it covers are fires, hazardous materials, 911 telephone outages, and law enforcement warnings.
"This goes over cell phones, tablets, as a ticker tape on the bottom of your TV, and over radios. The National Weather Service can also send out a weather alert, but that's down right now."
Risor said there is no cost for the system as its being offered by FEMA.
She also said the state is funding and requiring all 93 counties in Nebraska to move its Local Emergency Operations Plan online, so Madison County will need to do that and have it done by August.