LINCOLN - After your ID card expires, the new one you get will have a new design along with enhanced security features.
Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles Rhonda Lahm tells News Talk WJAG, the new driver's license and ID cards were unveiled last week and will start being produced Monday.
Lahm says three parts of the state are featured on the new card.
"The new card design features on the front of the card at the top Jail and Courthouse Rock and then on the bottom of the front of the card is the skyline of Lincoln with the Capitol Building. We also have the image of Sandhill cranes to incorporate the central part of Nebraska."
Lahm says the card has the most advanced security measures on the market today to help prevent fraud.
She says there’s no need for you to renew or order a replacement card until your current one expires.
For more information and to see the design visit DMV.Nebraska.Gov.