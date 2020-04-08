OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center and students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha have launched a groundbreaking mobile app.
UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold tells News Talk WJAG the app is able to screen individuals who are concerned they may have COVID-19.
Gold says the user friendly app asks questions to assess the likelihood of having the coronavirus.
"The validation of the fact that this is coming from the med center here, the national center for health security as we have been designated by our federal partners brings a lot of credibility and a lot of confidence to the use of this."
Gold says also all of the information that’s collected stays right on your phone until you decide you want to send it to someone.
He adds as of now the app is only available on Apple devices.
To download the app just search 1-Check COVID in the Apple app store.