MADISON - Eric Stinson is Madison County’s new District Two Commissioner and participated in his first Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Stinson said he’s going to be in the learning process for quite some time, but looks forward to representing the people of Madison County.
He said he started going to all of commissioner meetings after he won the Primary Election so he knew what was happening.
"I served on the school board at Norfolk Catholic for six years and attended those meetings before I began serving. When my Dad was on the Norfolk City Council, he attended meetings before hand and told me to not just show up and expect to go to work."
Stinson said he didn’t join the board because he had any particular issues, but just wanted to represent Madison County and felt he could do a good job as he has the time.
He said if anyone has questions feel free to contact him by going to the Madison County website.