NORFOLK - Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Madison County.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the individual is an immediate household contact of a previously reported positive case.
The most important public message is that exposures are possible anytime you leave your home.
For this reason, each person must assume the personal responsibility for protecting him or herself from exposure by social distancing and staying home.
Community spread has been established in Cuming, Stanton and Madison Counties.