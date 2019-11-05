NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a redevelopment plan at its meeting Monday night.
City Finance Officer Randy Gates told council members the plan is for the renovation of the old Shopko location into a new car dealership.
Al Rajaee the owner of Courtesy Ford and Cornhusker Auto says they’re planning to use tax increment financing – which allows developers to defer property tax payments until after the project is completed and revenue starts being generated – for the project.
"As of today we received the final approval from the Ford Motor Company which was the big challenge. We are hoping that the demo plan starts in about two weeks on the interior. We're anticipating the construction project start sometime in January with the completion date of August 2020."
Rajaee says they’re very excited for this project and see it as a destination project where it’ll bring people to Norfolk.
The council voted unanimously to approve the redevelopment plan.