NORFOLK - A 140-acre parcel of land to offer shovel ready commercial lots for new and existing businesses in Norfolk was celebrated Wednesday.
Community members and dignitaries attended a groundbreaking ceremony - originally set for the location of the Bradford Business Park -at the Norfolk Public Library.
Mayor Josh Moenning said past business recruitment efforts have been hampered by a shortage of land with the right infrastructure in place, and this will help remedy that.
"It's taken a lot of partnerships, but it's involved people who were willing to look beyond their own self interest and short term profit motive and do what was right and necessary to make this project work. Driven by a long term interest in this community's well-being, and I think that's what's really special about this project."
Jim Bradford was also recognized with the new street of Bradford Avenue named in his honor.
Heartland Beverage and FieldWise were announced as the first two tenants to expand to the business park located at the northeast intersection of South 37th Street and West Omaha Avenue.