OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Munroe-Meyer Institute has a new home in Omaha which was celebrated during a recent ribbon cutting ceremony.
UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said the new location positions the institute to create a new standard in care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Gold said it took a lot of people coming together to construct this new building.
"This magnificent facility is the result of an unprecedented collaboration between our patients and their families, faculty and staff, architects, designers, and builders in order to create a place that will not only conduct research, but provide care and make dreams come true."
The new building is more than double the size of its former home.
Costs for it were more than $90 million with funding provided through the state of Nebraska and private gifts to the University of Nebraska Foundation.