LINCOLN - A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature looks to facilitate and fund the development of broadband networks in unserved and underserved areas.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton said Governor Pete Ricketts testified in support of LB 388, the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act, before the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee last week.
"LB 388 contains intent language to appropriate $20 million annually to the Public Service Commission to be distributed as grants. Providers, cooperatives, or political subdivisions could apply for the grants. Recipients of the grants must provide certain broadband speeds and matching funds equal to 50% of the development costs."
Gragert said the funding proposed in LB 388 is included in the Governor’s budget recommendations and is in addition to the $29.5 million in federal CARES Act funds the governor designated for rural broadband projects last year.
Ricketts estimates that the funding would help serve an additional 30,000 residents in the next two years.