NORFOLK - Behavioral Health Specialists is putting all of its services into one building and with construction nearly complete on one part of it, an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to showcase it.

Executive Director Jay Fleecs says their new building is located at 1900 Vicki Lane.

Fleecs says phase one of the project that’s nearly complete is the substance abuse treatment center.

"We're going to have a 24 bed facility for short-term residential substance abuse and mental health. We're also going to have six additional social detox beds, so possibly up to 30 people will be in our facility just for substance abuse."

Fleecs says they’ll also have a three quarter house for intensive outpatient therapy with a community support department that’s going to assist clients and help them become productive members of society along with foster care.

He says that part of the building that will offer those is in the demolition phase right now and is set to be completed by mid-August.

