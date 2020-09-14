NORFOLK - You’ll want to make a visit to the Norfolk Arts Center this fall as new pieces of art from two different artists are on display now through November 27th.
The art is from Judith Anthony Johnston and Jody McQuillan. They were welcomed during an opening reception Thursday.
Program Coordinator Sara Putters says their art is two completely different mediums.
"Judith Anthony Johnston's pieces feature gold leaf which is a technique where you paint on a canvas or another surface and then place the gold leaf on top of the paint. It enhances the piece and they're very dramatic and large pieces of art."
Putters says Jody’s pieces are acrylic poured and applied to the canvas in a variety of different techniques.
The Art Center’s gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday’s through Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.