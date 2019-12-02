NELIGH - A Neligh woman was arrested on multiple charges early Friday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police officers were called to 600 Queen City for the report of a disturbance between a male and female.
The female was located inside of a nearby garage, and identified as 35-year-old Melissa Walter.
A check of her record showed two active arrest warrants.
She was then taken into custody, and a search turned up a glass pipe, and a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers also recovered a fixed blade knife with a six-inch blade from her purse.
She was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.
Walter was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.