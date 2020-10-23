LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation has been providing Agriculture in the Classroom lessons for over 30 years, but this year it has been virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Executive Director Megahn Schafer says more than 154 virtual classroom visits have been scheduled since the beginning of the school year.
Schafer says to keep kids engaged in the virtual lessons, they do hands-on learning.
"We mail out activity kits that go along with all of our virtual lessons. These kits have items so each student can do their activities in a socially distant manner. It provides an opportunity to have the lesson on the screen, but then take a screen break and do something hands-on to continue that learning."
Schafer says lesson topics range from learning the life cycle of an apple tree to learning about the futures market and careers in agriculture.
She says all programming is free and each lesson is aligned to Nebraska State Education Standards.
For more information visit NEFBFoundation.Org.