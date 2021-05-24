NORFOLK - Although it just opened its doors in January, COR Therapeutic Services is providing a wide variety of services throughout Northeast Nebraska.
Mental Health Practitioner Gina Clyde says they have offices in Norfolk, Columbus, Hartington, and O’Neill.
Clyde says they provide individual, family, and couple’s outpatient counselling as well as in-home services and community classes such as parenting, drug and alcohol education, and anger management.
One of the owners and mental health therapist Beth Larson says it shouldn’t take too long for you to start noticing positive changes after reaching out for help.
"When a person first comes in we like to set some achievable goals. With each person it might take a little more or little less time to achieve those goals, but hopefully within the first few meetings they're starting to feel better and hopeful."
Larson says even if you don’t have insurance, they have plans available to you.
For more information visit CORTherapeutic.Com.