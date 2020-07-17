NORFOLK - Northeast Community College students in need of monetary aid are continuing to take advantage of money given to the college from the federal CARES Act.
During the Board of Governors meeting Thursday President Dr. Leah Barrett said the college received $1.7 million from the act with a minimum of $864,000 to be awarded in the form of emergency aid to students.
"As of July 14th Northeast has distributed $570,444. We continue to have requests and there's a form on our website to access that. We have also provided copies of our 35 day and 45 day report that went to the U.S. Department of Education on how we have distributed those funds."
Barrett said the college is continuing to get ready for the upcoming school year.
She said there were 799 students registered virtually through June 29th and virtual registration will continue to be hosted throughout the summer.