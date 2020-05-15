NORFOLK - The $2.2 trillion CARES Act includes $14.2 billion to support colleges and universities through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
During the Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting Thursday President Dr. Leah Barrett said they’ve received $1.7 million from that fund.
Vice President of Student Services Amanda Nipp said they’ve had 485 unique requests from students.
"They're asking for things such as financial assistance, needs for food, and technology requests. As of Wednesday evening, we have awarded $346,879 of our CARES Act funds to 230 students."
Nipp said they are continuing to receive more requests daily and are working through the requests they already have.
Barrett said the Northeast COVID-19 Recovery Team has been working on designing a business continuity plan that includes facility adjustments and guidelines as well as new practices and procedures to ensure that the college functions effectively and safely.