LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in March.
The state Department of Labor says it's up from the previous month's unemployment rate of 2.9%.
The numbers were released amid a recent record-setting surge in unemployment claims caused by the coronavirus.
The rate is likely to increase again in the April report.
The March unemployment rate for Madison, Pierce and Stanton counties is 4.1 percent...up 1.2 percent from February and up 0.9 percent from a year ago.
The department says the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Omaha was 4.4% last month and 3.8% in Lincoln.