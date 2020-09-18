LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate for August dropped to 4%, the lowest rate in the country.
The state Department of Labor reported Friday that the rate was down from a revised July rate of 4.9%.
The declining rate reflects an increase of 4,084 nonfarm jobs in the past month.
The August unemployment rate for Madison, Pierce and Stanton counties is 3.9 percent...down 0.1 percent from July and up 1.2 percent from a year ago.
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation, just ahead of Utah’s 4.1% rate. The national unemployment rate in August was 8.4%.