LINCOLN - Nebraska’s 13 private colleges and universities are having a great year so amid the current pandemic.
During a press briefing Monday, Dr. Darrin Good president of Nebraska Wesleyan University said students and staff have acclimated quickly to new guidelines.
Good said enrollment numbers have stayed steady as students made their way back to campus.
"We're also so proud of the high quality, safe educational experiences that our students are getting. Since the majority of our graduates remain in Nebraska after they graduate, we also feel good that we help to increase the 'brain gain' here in Nebraska, and continue to positively impact the great state of Nebraska through our economic impact as well as our outstanding graduation rates."
Good added positive case numbers remain low across all 13 institutions and have quarantine measures in place for those who test positive.
He says even though much of the state has entered phase four restrictions of directed health measures, they continue to remain vigilant with expectations on campus.