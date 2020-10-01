LINCOLN - Election security in Nebraska was highlighted during a press conference Wednesday at the State Capitol.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen says he expect more people to head to the polls this year over mail in ballots.
Evnen says all ballots must be turned in by the end of Election Day November 3rd to be counted.
"That law of our state which I support - and I will tell you that if there are efforts to change that in the future I will oppose those efforts - that law is part of what enables us to render our elections secure and we will have the results on election night. You hear about other states that are going to be delayed for maybe weeks as they continue to receive ballots that they're counting, we don't do that here (and) we're not going to do that here."
Evnen says the polling places will be equipped with proper personal protection equipment and he’s pleased with the number of volunteers signed up to be poll workers so far.