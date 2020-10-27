LINCOLN - Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan was unveiled Monday.
During a press conference Angie Ling, Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Nebraska is planning a phased approach for distribution.
"During much of phase one, the vaccine will be distributed using Nebraska's existing Vaccines for Children provider network which includes health care providers, local health departments, federally qualified health centers, community-based clinics, tribal health care and hospitals. We expect that vaccine supply will be limited early on and initial doses will go to health care personnel in critical populations."
Ling said phase one will also be split into two parts anticipating different levels of vaccine availability.
"Phase 1A, includes healthcare personnel, hospitals, emergency rooms, long-term care staff, urgent care and primary care access points. Phase 1B includes residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 years and older, people with certain underlying medical conditions, essential critical infrastructure workers, which can vary by local jurisdiction, and vulnerable populations and congregate populations."
She said the plan will be revised as more information becomes available, and no expected arrival date for the vaccine has been announced.