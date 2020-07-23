OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State health numbers show cases of confirmed coronavirus continue to pile up in Nebraska.
The state Department of Health and Human Services' online virus tracker shows 296 cases were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 23,486.
The site also shows an additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 311 since the outbreak began.
Nebraska's hospitals also showed signs of being affected by the recent increases, with 36% of the state’s hospital intensive care unit beds available Thursday, compared with 42% availability on Monday.
However, the state's availability of ventilators improved to 81%, compared with 78% on Monday.