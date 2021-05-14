LINCOLN - Nebraskans will notice some changes this year to the state’s firework laws.
LB-152 was passed in the legislature and signed into law by Governor Pete Rickets, which changes the provisions regarding firework sales.
Assistant State Fire Marshal Doug Hohbein says the bill updates some terminology.
"In our previous statute we prohibited certain fireworks (such as) nighttime parachutes and bottle rockets. Now, the bill is saying if a firework has a label on it from Consumer Product Safety Commission saying it's a 1.4G firework - basically a consumer firework - it is acceptable for sale in the State of Nebraska."
Hohbein says wire sparklers still remain prohibited in Nebraska.
He adds you’re reminded to follow all local ordinances and all safety instructions when using fireworks.