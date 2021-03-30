Coronavirus Vaccine
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Morry Gash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Now that coronavirus vaccines are becoming more widely available in the state, many Nebraskans are scouring the internet in search of an appointment to get a shot.

Michael Nollett of Lincoln said he hopes to land an appointment soon because pharmacies participating in a federal program in the state opened up vaccine eligibility to all adults on Monday.

Local health officials remain focused on vaccinating people aged 50 and older across the state although some public health districts in rural areas are already offering the shots to all adults.

Officials have said they expect to make the vaccines available to the general public statewide by late April or early May.

Tags

In other news

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday March 30

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday March 30

There are words used by the deep state that perverts logical understanding of society with terms like “Social Justice” along with “Equity”, “Inclusion” and “Diversity” under the same umbrella.

Wrong way crashes becoming more prevalent

Wrong way crashes becoming more prevalent

LINCOLN - The number of crashes and fatalities that occur because a driver is going the wrong way on a road has been steadily increasing the last few years throughout the nation including in Nebraska.

Farm Workforce Modernization Act offers needed H-2A reforms

Farm Workforce Modernization Act offers needed H-2A reforms

WASHINGTON D.C. - Good news from the House of Representatives as the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, sponsored by Washington Representative Dan Newhouse and California Democrat Zoe Lofgren, that could bring meaningful reforms to the H-2A Ag guestworker program, has cleared one hurdle.