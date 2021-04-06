Shannon Harner
Courtesy Photo

LINCOLN - Nebraskans in need are encouraged to apply for housing assistance.

During Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing Monday, Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, said Nebraska has received $200-million in federal assistance.

Harner said the state website launched back in February for you to apply for funds.

"This program does provide assistance for both back rent as well as future rent and utilities. For the state program back rent is eligible back to April 1, 2020 and then forward from that. The other programs may have slightly different back rent eligibility dates as far back as March 13. You just have to check with your jurisdiction to ensure you know what the rules are."

You can find the application at Coronavirus.Nebraska.Gov.

Ricketts says tenants and landowners can apply through at least August, but encouraged people to sign up sooner.

Tags

In other news

Health directors give vaccine update

Health directors give vaccine update

LINCOLN - It’s National Public Health Week and the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors are encouraging Nebraskans to continue COVID-19 precautions.

U.K. variant found in Madison County

U.K. variant found in Madison County

WISNER - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has received notification that one additional individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been found to have the U.K. variant B.1.1.7.