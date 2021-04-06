LINCOLN - Nebraskans in need are encouraged to apply for housing assistance.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing Monday, Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, said Nebraska has received $200-million in federal assistance.
Harner said the state website launched back in February for you to apply for funds.
"This program does provide assistance for both back rent as well as future rent and utilities. For the state program back rent is eligible back to April 1, 2020 and then forward from that. The other programs may have slightly different back rent eligibility dates as far back as March 13. You just have to check with your jurisdiction to ensure you know what the rules are."
You can find the application at Coronavirus.Nebraska.Gov.
Ricketts says tenants and landowners can apply through at least August, but encouraged people to sign up sooner.