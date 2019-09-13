WOOD RIVER - Nebraska politicians and Ag leaders made another plea for passage of the USMCA trade agreement during a Husker Harvest Days news conference.
The new deal would maintain market access for Nebraska commodities like corn, soybeans, beef, and pork, while improving access for Nebraska wheat and dairy products.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said USMCA passage is vital to Nebraska agriculture.
"Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are holding this up. I am told, when I go to Washington, D.C., that the votes in the House are there to pass this. All Speaker Pelosi needs to do is bring it up and then we can have a stronger trade agreement with our closest neighbors."
Tim Chancellor with the Nebraska Pork Producers Association said with trade equalization moving forward, the passage of USMCA would increase the momentum to trade with other countries and boost all sectors of the agricultural economy.
Ricketts encouraged people to let their congressmen and women know how important the trade agreement is and why it’s such a big deal that it gets voted on.