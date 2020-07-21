LINCOLN - A new letter-exchange program is being offered from Humanities Nebraska.
Executive director Chris Sommerich says “Dear Stranger” connects people all over the state by inviting Nebraskans to write a letter to someone they’ve never met.
Sommerich says they have a prompt for you when writing your letter.
"When you look back at your life in 2020, what stories do you think you will tell about this time and what you learned about yourself? People write a letter sharing their thoughts on that question and they mail it to us and address it Dear Stranger. We then match them up with somebody else in some other part of the state."
Sommerich says the first letter is left anonymous, and you can share your contact information after if you so choose.
More information about the program can be found at HumanitiesNebraska.org. The letters must be postmarked by July 31.