OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State officials are encouraging Nebraskans to consider getting tested for the coronavirus before the holidays if they plan to see extended family.

The state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, said taking a test for the virus before Christmas would add an extra layer of protection for families that plan to gather together.

Nebraska reported 1,242 new virus cases and 10 new deaths Wednesday to give the state 152,103 cases and 1,448 deaths since he pandemic began.

Over the past two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska decreased from nearly 1,800 to about 1,200 new cases per day on Wednesday.

