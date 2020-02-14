LINCOLN - Friday is National Donor Day and all Nebraskans are encouraged to register as organ and tissue donors.
Public Outreach Coordinator with Live On Nebraska Emily Niebrugge says a new name is added to the waiting list every ten minutes in the state.
Niebrugge says 20 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant.
"One organ donor has the potential to save eight lives and one tissue donor can potentially heal up to 100 or more than 100 people which is an incredible influence that just one person has on this world."
Niebrugge says you can become an organ donor by checking the box when getting your driver’s license or you can go to the website LiveOnNebraska.org.