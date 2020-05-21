LINCOLN - More directed health measure restrictions could be loosened next month according to Governor Pete Ricketts.
He tells News Talk WJAG that is if things continue to stay stable in Nebraska as it has been.
Ricketts says that doesn’t mean we are in the all clear, and everyone will still have to practice social distancing until a vaccine is developed.
"Now what we want to do is find what is the right speed in our society to be able to allow people to live a more normal life, but still making sure that the virus doesn't get out of control. And so as we look at county fairs and other types of events, there will have to be restrictions put in place to make sure that we continue to do social distancing. But we will be putting out some guidelines with regard to how those fair organizations can look to manage that and then make the decision whether or not they want to go forward on those fairs or not."
Ricketts says 22,200 tests were conducted in the state in the last week compared to the week prior which saw only 13,300 tests completed.
He says the TestNebraska program is a big part of that and you're encouraged to sign up if you haven’t already at TestNebraska.com.