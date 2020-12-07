LINCOLN - With more people being put in long term care facilities due to the pandemic, workers are stressed and a lot of facilities are understaffed, but a new program may help.
Governor Pete Ricketts has announced a program where long term care facilities can hire volunteer essential caregivers to help out.
Ricketts said an essential caregiver can be a friend or family member of a resident or someone just wanting to help their local facility.
Becky Wisell, Interim Director of health licensure and environmental health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said there are numerous things the essential caregivers will be able to do.
"Essential caregivers provide emotional support to residents and they honor the personal values and preferences of care for those individuals. Most importantly, essential caregivers help promote the quality of life for residents and that's what we're trying to achieve in our facilities throughout the state."
Wisell said the care giver has to be properly trained like staff, will be screened each day they help and need to use personal protective equipment.
Those interested need to talk with their local long term care facility.