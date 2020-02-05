LINCOLN - “Nebraskans can be confident in Nebraska’s elections.” That’s the message from Secretary of State Bob Evnen.
Evnen tells News Talk WJAG with the recent news out of Iowa, there’s no concern for the state’s primary election.
Evnen says none of the political parties in Nebraska use caucuses in order to choose primary presidential candidate winners.
He says also his office received a national award for election security.
"We received a national award election security relating to our voter registration system. We also a very secure and robust election night results reporting system, and we also have taken great steps to assure the security of our balloting system as well."
Evnen says many races statewide and locally will be decided this year so you’re encouraged to register and vote in the primary May 12.