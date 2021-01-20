LINCOLN - The Nebraska Legislature will redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts this session and a new poll released by the ACLU of Nebraska finds residents want it to be nonpartisan.
Executive Director of the ACLU of Nebraska Danielle Conrad tells News Talk WJAG, the poll they commissioned shows incredibly clear and strong support across the political spectrum in the state.
"Nebraska voters have no appetite for bitter partisan shenanigans. They want this process to be data-driven, transparent and nonpartisan. When you think about it, that really makes sense considering our unique and special political culture here in Nebraska."
Conrad says Nebraskans can be so proud of their political culture and institutions, but they have to be vigilant as they protect the state’s nonpartisan approach to governing.
Redistricting in Nebraska last took place in 2010 after the last census.
To view the full polling memo go to ACLUNebraska.Org.