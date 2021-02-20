Nebraska woman sentenced in child abuse case

Angel Henderson
Courtesy of: The Sioux City Journal

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (AP) — A northeastern Nebraska woman has been sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for child abuse that included locking two children in a bedroom and feeding them only once a day.

Angel Henderson told a judge on Friday that she and her husband adopted two special-needs children out of love.

But Judge Bryan Meismer told Henderson they added more trauma to the kids’ lives.

A jury in November found Henderson, of Wakefield, guilty of two child abuse counts.

Her husband, Patrick, pleaded guilty to child abuse in 2019 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

