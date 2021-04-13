Nebraska will stop using J&J shot while it is reviewed

NDN Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Courtesy photo via Facebook

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials said they will stop distributing Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine while federal officials investigate six reports of people experiencing blood clots after receiving that shot, including one case in the state.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said last week that an individual in their late 40s had developed blood clots two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The J&J vaccine was a relatively small part of the state’s plans this week because officials expected to receive only 1,100 doses of it.

Nebraska is expecting to receive 90,250 doses of the other two coronavirus vaccines this week,

