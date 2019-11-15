Nebraska wildlife officials: Be aware of urban coyotes

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding pet owners to be vigilant against coyotes.
Furbearer and Carnivore Program Manager Sam Wilson says as always you want to make sure you aren’t approaching wildlife.
"Coyotes are wild canids so they're related to dogs and territorial with dogs so people should always keep pets on a leash. Most cities have a leash law anyway, but it's just an extra reminder for people to keep pets on a leash those two animals don't interact. Coyotes are typically very wary of people so having your pet on leash will keep it near you and make sure the coyote and pet don't interact."
Wilson suggests people should haze coyotes away whenever possible to keep them wild and afraid of humans.
He adds people who observe a coyote showing no fear of humans or have had a pet attacked by a coyote should call Game and Parks at 402-471-0641.