Phone Scam
Courtesy Photo

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of two phone scams targeting licensed Nebraska drivers.

The first has callers claiming to represent Amazon or Apple warning that the targeted victim's account has been hacked.

The caller then requests a photo of the front and back of the victim’s driver license to verify their identity, followed by a request for their bank information.

The second phone scam is from a calling claiming to represent the FBI, who then requests a photo of the front and the back of the victim’s driver license followed by a demand for money.

Tags

In other news

Bird carving workshop scheduled at Schramm Education Center

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled a beginners workshop on bird carving.It will be held March 29 at the Schramm Education Center on Nebraska Highway 31 south of Gretna. The free workshop will be led by the Central Flyway Decoy Collectors & Carvers Cl…

Nebraska warns of phone scam seeking driver's licenses

Nebraska warns of phone scam seeking driver's licenses

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of two phone scams targeting licensed Nebraska drivers.The first has callers claiming to represent Amazon or Apple warning that the targeted victim's account has been hacked.The caller then requests a photo o…

Prosecutors: Omaha couple sentenced in child care fraud case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say an Omaha couple has been sentenced for filing fraudulent claims for government payments associated with their child care business.Prosecutors say 32-year-old Abdikadir Miji was sentenced to eight months in federal prison and ordered to …

Nebraska lawmakers skeptical about redistricting reform

Nebraska lawmakers skeptical about redistricting reform

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers who want to minimize partisanship when they redraw the state's political boundaries will make one final push to change the process before it begins anew next year, but creating an independent commission to guide their work appears to be a lost cause.Ba…