Nebraska virus testing website draws 20,000 on first day

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new Nebraska website designed ramp up testing for the coronavirus logged about 20,000 new registrations on its first day, and the data residents submit could help determine which parts of the state get tested first.
Gov. Pete Ricketts says the $27 million program, similar to ones Iowa and Utah, will help state officials decide where to first use the 540,000 new tests that were included in the deal.
He says front-line medical and public safety workers will get first priority for testing, followed by people who report a lot of symptoms on the Test Nebraska website, followed by people with just a symptoms and then potentially people who are asymptomatic.