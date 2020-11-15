Hospital Bed
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Nebraska declined for the first time since late last month Saturday, but it remains at a high level.

The state said virus hospitalizations dipped Saturday to 889 from the previous day’s record level of 918.

That marked the first time the hospitalization figure had declined since Oct. 26 when 427 people were being treated in hospitals, but hospital capacity remains strained across Nebraska.

The state's rate of new virus cases remained the sixth-highest in the nation Saturday as Nebraska reported 1,912 new cases to give it 96,834 cases.

