Coronavirus
AP photo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to set records in Nebraska, and the state reported 1,440 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

State health officials said there were 673 people hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, up from the previous day’s record of 642.  

The state has reported 74,060 virus cases and 660 deaths since the pandemic began. The rate of new cases in Nebraska ranked seventh-highest among the states.

Nebraska's largest hospitals have all begun limiting elective surgeries to help ensure they have enough beds free to treat critically ill patients.

Tags

In other news

Joe Biden garners rare Nebraska electoral vote

Joe Biden garners rare Nebraska electoral vote

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has won in the Omaha-based congressional district, a victory that allows him to peel off one of conservative Nebraska’s five Electoral College votes.