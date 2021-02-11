Hospital Bed
Courtesy of: Lynnanne Nguyen and fox4news.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska has dropped to its lowest level since the beginning of October.

The state said 230 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, which continued the steady downward trend since the number peaked at 987 in November.

The last time that number was lower was Oct. 1 when 227 people were hospitalized.

The number of new cases in the state has also been shrinking lately. Nebraska reported 374 new cases and four deaths Wednesday to give the state a total of 195,006 cases and 1,990 deaths.

Tags

In other news

Valentine's Day concert to benefit Norfolk Arts Center

Valentine's Day concert to benefit Norfolk Arts Center

NORFOLK - The best-selling solo pianist in the nation will be performing virtually this weekend and Northeast Nebraskans are encouraged to get tickets and watch as a portion of each ticket sold will go to the Norfolk Arts Center.

New state resource highlighted

New state resource highlighted

LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted a new state resource aimed at improving the customer experience for business owners and entrepreneurs, who are working to grow their businesses in Nebraska.